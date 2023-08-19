Home page politics

Ecowas President Abdel-Fatau Musah (M) speaks during a press conference. © Richard Eshun Nanaresh/AP/dpa

All options, including a diplomatic solution, remain on the table – but the Ecowas group is also ready for military action.

Accra – The military chiefs of the West African community of states Ecowas have declared themselves ready for an intervention in Niger “as soon as the order is given”.

However, all options, including a diplomatic solution, remained on the table, Ecowas Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday evening in Ghana’s capital Accra. The defense chiefs of nine of the 15 member countries had previously discussed plans for a possible military deployment after the coup in Niger at a two-day meeting.

First, an Ecowas mission will travel to Niger, Musah said. If this fails, the confederation will resort to a military solution to restore constitutional order in Niger. Activation of the Ecowas riot squad has begun. “We’re always ready to go,” Musah said. A date for a possible military action has already been set; but this could not be mentioned publicly, according to the Ecowas Commissioner. All member states except for the states governed by the military and Cape Verde have therefore agreed to participate.

Military has seized power in Niger

The junta in Niger, which took power on July 26 after a coup, has declared itself willing to talk, but has so far blocked all Ecowas diplomatic efforts. Ecowas is demanding the reinstatement of the constitution and the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who is under house arrest.

Niger, a Sahel country with around 26 million inhabitants and one of the poorest populations in the world, was one of the last democratic partners of the USA and European states in the Sahel zone on the southern edge of the Sahara before the coup. France and the US have important military bases in the country, which is also on a key migration route to Europe. dpa