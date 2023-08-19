













After an impossible semifinal that gave us five intense games of Estral against Six Karma; Estral managed to excel in the sand and will now face Movistar R7 in the 2023 closing of the LLA.

On August 26, 2023, one of the most anticipated matches of the year will take place, the LLA grand final will be played by Movistar R7 and Estral Esports.

The meeting will be held during the LLA Gamergy, next Saturday, August 26, 2023, here it will be determined who will get the pass to the World Cup League of Legends which celebrates the Worlds Cup 2023. The champion of the Latin American decade will also be crowned.

The confrontation can be tuned by the official networks of League of Legends LL. Through Youtube and twitch.

What’s new in League of Legends?

League of Legends is the Riot Games franchise that is expanding impressively. He released a couple of titles starring two very popular characters, ekko and sylas. He also announced a new fighting game, the title Project L which has been taking place since 2019, and although it still seems far away, it is a new opportunity for fans of the franchise.

For his part, the expected series of Arcane remains with no updates about a new season.

