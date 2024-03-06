Thinking about finding relief for their pockets and with the previous experience of the management that the favorites of each party have given to the finances, voters evaluated which would be the best presidential option in what was the largest day of primary elections in the long run. race for the White House in 2024. Joe Biden's 'Bidenomics' economic agenda and Donald Trump's maxim “Make America great again” were put face to face to see which plans have been the most effective in maintaining the financial strength of the first economy in the world.

The question of knowing which of the two parties – Democratic or Republican – has better management of the country's finances depends on which side you look at. Citizens related to each political force defend their favorite candidate and charge against the one who for them would be the worst option to manage the country's coffers.

On the Democratic side, they argue that although under the Biden Government prices rose at a rate not seen in 40 years, when in June 2022 the annual inflation rate exceeded 9%, they also highlight that the president has fulfilled his promise to reduce inflation and hand in hand with the decisions of the Federal Reserve (FED) has managed to reach 3.1% year-on-year today, according to the most recent data. A level that has cost the country to reach the highest interest rates in 20 years, above 5% and up to 5.5% at some points during his mandate.

February's year-on-year inflation was 3.1%, a drop from 3.4% in January. © france 24 english

“Biden is a great guy, a Democrat, but at the same time, we're looking for change. We're also trying to find what the common ground is going forward with war and just dealing with certain things that are changing to through our lifestyle,” Alton Mitchell, a barber shop owner, told Reuters.

Among other actions worth highlighting, his followers echo the economic agenda called 'Bidenomics', the great umbrella under which the president has promoted a series of changes, investments and financial cuts for the national financial benefit.

One of those is the forgiveness of debt for thousands of borrowers who had a financing responsibility with educational institutions, also the strength of the US market with the number of jobs that have been added, or the most recent: the limit of 8 dollars that Biden asked banks for most credit card late payment fees, a move that regulators say would save Americans up to $10 billion a year.

US: Biden administration will forgive student debt for 125,000 people





05:40

“Well, we'll tell you that we're both supporting President Biden. I think yes, he is, he's old. But you know what? I think he's done incredible things for the country right now,” Secretary Anne Kehoe told Reuters. retired.

On the Republican side, although the figures of former President Donald Trump's administration were affected by a pandemic that also hit all economies in the world, those who support him defend that during the first years of his administration inflation never exceeded 3% annually and It even dropped up to 1.5% year-on-year.

They also highlight the good performance of the stock markets during his mandate with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq with considerable gains, as well as the solid income of a good part of the population, when in 2019 an increase in the minimum wage was reported by at least 20 state.

“When (Donald Trump) was in office last time, the economy improved and prices went down. So, you know, a little common sense would tell you that you need to vote for him. Biden is ruining the country by being in He's too old to be in office. He can't, he can't run the country. The far left is running the country,” Mahlon Tucker, a warehouse worker, told Reuters.

Which candidate has spent the most on the campaign?

In the primaries there is only talk of three candidates: Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, on the Republican side, and Joe Biden on the Democratic side, and precisely those three politicians are the ones who are in the top five of the candidates who have invested the most in the presidential campaign. of 2024.

Who is in the lead is the Trump file with a total spent of almost 58 million dollars; followed by Joe Biden with $50 million and Nikki Haley is in fourth place with $34.5 million only behind Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican Party candidate who abandoned the race on January 15.



The Republicans have injected 224.2 million dollars of the total 309.2 million that the candidates running in 2024 have spent, while the Democrats only contribute almost 62 million dollars to the total. © france 24 english

And the conservative party is the one that has paid the most in the grand total of campaign spending. According to figures from the Federal Electoral Commissionall presidential candidates have jointly invested a little more than $309.2 million, of which $224.2 million have been from Republican politicians and almost $62 million from Democrats.

With AP and Reuters