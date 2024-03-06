Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia put one foot forward in the semi-finals, when it defeated its guest, its compatriot Ittihad Jeddah, 2-0, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League in football.

Serbian Alexander Mitrovic (40) scored from a penalty kick, and Salem Al-Dosari (42) scored the two goals, and Al-Ittihad completed the match with ten players, after its French international midfielder, N’Golo Kante, was sent off in the 66th minute. The two teams will meet next Tuesday, back in Jeddah.

Al-Hilal, which played the match in the absence of its Moroccan international goalkeeper Yassine Bounou by decision of its Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, renewed its victory over its rival Al-Ittihad, after defeating it 3-1 at the same stadium on Friday in the local league.

Al-Hilal has come a long way towards continuing its journey in the competition in which it holds the record for the number of titles “four times, most recently in 2021”, while Al-Ittihad, the champion twice in 2004 and 2005, which played the match in the absence of its former French international striker Karim Benzema due to injury, has become demanding By winning by three goals in the second leg.

The Portuguese coach of Al-Hilal, Jorge Jesus, expressed his happiness with his team’s victory for the second time in less than a week over Al-Ittihad, and he said in the press conference, “A new victory against a strong competitor, and we succeeded in reversing our superiority in the first half by scoring two goals, and after the expulsion, the feeling among some players became that the match was over.” .

He added, “We had opportunities to increase our goals in the second half. We will go to Jeddah and our goal is to qualify.”

In turn, Al-Dosari said about an injury he suffered in the last minutes of the match: “My injury is light, and more tests were conducted.” As for Senegalese defender Khalidou Koulibaly, he said, “It was a difficult match. We succeeded in scoring two goals, and we had the desire to score more.”

He added, “Al-Ittihad is a team that masters counterattacks remarkably well, but we succeeded in putting an end to the seriousness of these attacks. We did not secure qualification, and the return match will be difficult and complicated, and we must prepare for it well.”

Al-Hilal won a penalty kick in the 38th minute, after Al-Olayan made a mistake on Mitrovic, and the latter took it strong inside Al-Mayouf’s goal (40). Al-Hilal strengthened its lead two minutes later, when Al-Dosari received a wonderful cross from Malcolm, and he shot it powerfully into the goal (42).

Al-Ittihad tried to reduce the difference in the second half, after its Argentine coach, Marcelo Gallardo, brought in Faisal Al-Ghamdi instead of Zakaria Hawsawi, but it suffered a painful blow when Kante was expelled, after a violent intervention on Senegalese Khalidou Koulibaly (65).

Gallardo included midfielder Sultan Al-Farhan instead of Romarinho, to compensate for Kante's expulsion.

Gallardo said that his team improved in its match against Al Hilal in the first leg of the AFC Champions League compared to its previous match in the league, adding, “We were equal with Al Hilal in the first half, and there was an argument and a lack of concentration within two minutes that led to the first goal, but the story is not over, and we have a chance to make amends in the second leg.”

For his part, the captain of the Egyptian International Defender Union, Ahmed Hegazy, said: “We wasted opportunities, and we could have tied or improved the result, which was not the best for us, and we wanted to come out with a positive result, and there is still a match in Jeddah, and we will fight with our fans to the last second, and God willing. The result will be in our favor.”