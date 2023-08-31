Thursday, August 31, 2023, 01:03



Within the framework of their international campaign for the Mar Menor, ‘The true price of Mediterranean food’, Ecologistas en Acción Región de Murcia and the partner NGO in Berlin, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, have met with large German chains, «which have a Undoubted responsibility both in the situation of permanent crisis that the Mar Menor is suffering, and in the options for change towards a more environmentally sustainable and socially just model,” they reported in a statement.

Both associations ask these establishments “to pay more attention to environmental protection, in particular to good agricultural and purchasing practices in the Mar Menor basin.” They also request that they “contribute to the restoration of the ecosystem, through greater transparency of the food chain.”