Alexis Vega is in the eye of the hurricane. The Mexican winger has not had a good start with Chivas de Guadalajara and, to make matters worse, he was sent off in the duel of day 6 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League against Santos Laguna. The player from Mexico City collected two yellow cards in the weekend’s commitment to the Sacred Flock.
Vega saw the first yellow card at minute 86 after facing Alan Cervantes. Barely nine minutes later, already in compensation time, the striker earned his second booking after complaining to referee Óscar Mejía. The rojiblanca fans considered that the striker’s gesture was childish.
The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) already released the report disciplinary of day 6 of the Opening 2023 of Liga MX. In this document it was announced how long Alexis Vega will be off the courts due to suspension.
In its report, the Disciplinary Commission informed that Alexis Vega will be suspended for one game after his expulsion against Santos Laguna. In this way, the striker will miss the duel against Monterrey, corresponding to matchday 7 of the Apertura 2023.
The match will take place on Sunday, September 3 on the field of Akron Stadium.
Yael Padilla is shaping up to return to ownership after Vega’s suspension. The rojiblanco youth started the Apertura 2023 as a starter and surprised locals and strangers with his performance.
#games #Alexis #Vega #due #expulsion #Santos
Leave a Reply