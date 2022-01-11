The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, the final stage of a world championship that ended with a real twist for the title fight, was also the stage for the last participation in Formula 1 of Kimi Raikkonen. The Finn, 2007 world champion, had in fact played his last race in Yas Marina before finally making his retirement from racing, already announced on the eve of the Dutch GP. A figure, his, that will be greatly missed by fans of the Circus as early as 2022, thanks to a driving style and a unique personality in the paddock, especially demonstrated in the relationship with the press. A feature that earned him the nickname of “Iceman”, particularly appreciated by the spectators and also by the former F1 boss: Bernie Ecclestone.

The latter, in an interview with sport1.de, in fact, he praised the qualities of the former Ferrari driver, as direct as he was frank and honest in public relations, never loved by the 42-year-old: “Kimi, as a person, is a super guy – he has declared – and he’s a real racing driver. He is what you expect: he runs and doesn’t take people very seriously, giving them his opinion. I think there is no Kimi today, and that’s the problem. They all became like robots, listening and doing what they are told, rather than doing what they think is the right thing to do “. To demonstrate the meaning of the statements of Big Berniefinally, there were the recent statements by Raikkonen himself, who in fact confessed that he no longer wanted to set foot in the paddock, separating himself definitively from a world he was part of for twenty years.