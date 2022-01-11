The new film about Spider-Man has become the highest grossing in the history of the distribution of Marvel films in Russia. This is evidenced by data The Unified Federal Automated Information System (UAIS) for information about screenings of films in cinemas.

Thus, the box office of the superhero story “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in Russia exceeded 3 billion rubles. Previously, the record among Marvel paintings belonged to the film “Avengers: Endgame”, which was released in screens in 2019. Gathering in Russia then amounted to 2.6 billion rubles, the TV channel notes. “360”…

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in Russia on December 15, 2021. It tells the story of Peter Parker, whose life and reputation are in jeopardy because Mysterio has revealed the secret of Spider-Man’s identity to the world. Wanting to rectify the situation, Parker turns to Stephen Strange for help, but soon the situation becomes even more dangerous.

The roles in the film were played by Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Zendea (MJ), as well as Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and others, writes REGNUM…

In late December, it became known that the new “Spider-Man” became the highest grossing film in Hollywood in 2021. The picture grossed $ 800 million at the box office, writes “Moscow 24”…

As the site notes aif.ruOn May 5, 2022, the premiere of a new film about Doctor Strange will take place, which according to the plot is looking for a stone of time, but accidentally summons evil to Earth. Also this year, viewers will see the fourth “Thor” (“Thor: Love and Thunder”) and the second “Black Panther” (“Wakanda Forever”), but this will be in the second half of the year.