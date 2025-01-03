A judge has opened proceedings against YouTuber Alberto Redondo, better known on social networks as Mr Jaggerfor several publications on

ANDl Court of Instruction No. 40 of Madrid has proceeded to investigate Mr. Jagger, RTVE’s new signing, for publishing statements on his social networks such as “no one can deny the beauty of a burning church”, “going to see Star Wars to see where it fails is like fucking a baby to see where it bleeds. I mean, enjoy, damn” or “what’s black and can’t turn around in a hallway? “a nun with a spear through her head.”

The judge has considered that the events reported by Christian Lawyers on December 31 “present characteristics that lead one to presume the possible existence of a criminal offense». Likewise, the Foundation has criticized that RTVE uses “everyone’s money to attack Christians as happened on New Year’s Eve and thus divert attention from the multiple cases of corruption affecting the Government.”

The president of Christian Lawyers, Poland Castellanos, has insisted that they only ask for respect and more from “public television paid for by everyone, including Catholics.” And he has assured that “the Sánchez Executive wants to eliminate the crime against religious feelings to being able to attack Christians with impunity. “It is a government that is making laws a la carte to get rid of justice.”









RTVE begins the year with the first controversies about its collaborators and presenters. He bell ringing day Lalachus, presenter along with David Broncano, showed a picture with the image of the heifer from the ‘Grand Prix’ program as if it were the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) was very critical of Spanish Television and denounced that this was a mockery of Catholicism.

«It saddens me that with the alibi of freedom of expression and the excesses of the parties TVE makes mockery of the symbol of the Heart so loved by all Catholics. The saddest thing is that those responsible are not aware of what they are doing. Once again banality surrounds us,” said the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference and archbishop of Valladolid, Luis Argüello, in a message on his X profile (formerly Twitter).

The Government then came out defend the TVE collaborator announced that the crime of religious offenses will be reformed to guarantee freedom of expression and creation, as advanced by the Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaños.