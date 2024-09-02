A month has passed since the last Superbike event, which returns to action this weekend for the final part of the season: we fly to Magny-Cours, where the world challenge is renewed with Toprak Razgatlioglu as the big favorite. The Turk arrives in France strong of a series of triples that have allowed him to consolidate his lead in the championship.

The first of the BMW rider’s pursuers is Nicolò Bulega, who had a difficult weekend in Portimao, but ended with a podium in Race 2 that allowed him to maintain second place in the standings. It will be a crucial appointment for Alvaro Bautista, who must redeem himself after the fall on Sunday in Portugal, but arrives at Magny-Cours with renewed confidence.

The reigning champion is starting to regain confidence aboard his Ducati and the aim of the weekend will be to break the unchallenged dominance of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has so far achieved four consecutive hat-tricks.

Below you can find all the TV times to follow the weekend’s action. The Magny-Cours round will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Arena (channel 204) and Sky Sport Max (channel 205). Watch out for schedule changes, which will change throughout the weekend due to the clash with MotoGP, taking place in Misano this weekend.

Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max TV schedules (channel 204 and 205)

Friday 6th September

10:20-11:05 – WorldSBK FP1

11:20-12:00 – WorldSSP FP

15:00-15:45 – WorldSBK FP2

16:00-16:40 – WorldSSP Superpole

Saturday 7th September

11:00-11:15 – WorldSBK Superpole

14:00 WorldSBK Race 1

15:15 – WorldSSP Race 1

Sunday 8th September

11:00 – WorldSBK Superpole Race

14:00 – WorldSSP Race 2

15:30 – WorldSBK Race 2

TV8 TV schedules

Saturday 7th September

17:00 – WorldSBK Race 1 (delayed)

Sunday 8th September

16:00 – Superpole Race (delayed)

17:00 – WorldSBK Race 2 (delayed)