Lucas, visibly shattered, has publicly spoken one day after knowing each other The sad news of the death of his brother Pedro for an acute myocardial infarction.

The singer of the duo Andy and Lucas met on Wednesday with his family In the funeral home to give him the last goodbye. Dressed in a black sweater, representing his mourning, and with sunglasses, the artist left the wake and has offered words for the microphones of Europa Press.

“Thank you,” was the first thing Lucas said in response to the condolences of the reporter, confessing that she is “Very broken” for the sudden death of his brother.

“It has been totally unexpected and hard. It’s time right now to be with the family, apologize“The Andalusian said with a trembling and sorry voice, asking for forgiveness to the press for not offering more details about how he is.

Pedro’s death has occurred in full farewell tour Our last chordswith which Andy and Lucas are touring different cities in Spain. For now, It is not known if the Cadiz will make the decision to cancel or paralyze the Tour.