Earthquake shock today in Sicily. “Following the seismic event recorded this evening, at 21:26, between the provinces of Catania and Ragusa, by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology with magnitude ML 4.1”, the Italy Situation Room of the Civil Protection Department putting in contact with the local structures of the National Civil Protection Service. From the first checks carried out “the event – with its epicenter located in Mazzarrone, in the province of Catania – was felt by the population, but no damage was reported”. The Civil Protection Department reports this.

The firefighters of the provincial command of Catania let it be known that “at the moment” no “requests for intervention” have been received.