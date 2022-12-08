Level Infinite and NExT Studios have just announced Synceda new third person shooter. They also announced that their beta testing phase will begin from December 10 and until January 15, 2023. With PVE and Cooperative modes

Registration for the beta is open now. PC players can access it for free through Steam or the official site of SYNCED. During these tests it will be available in several languages, such as English, French and Chinese. It will not be until its official launch when the Spanish language is added to its support.

This title will have us venturing into a post-apocalyptic world created by a technological cataclysm known as The Collapse. After this event, the nanomachines took the bodies of the dead to transform them into violent creatures. It will be our duty to face them and try to survive their endless hordes.

Players can choose different heroes in SYNCEDeach with their own useful abilities. Being a multiplayer title, this opens the door for experimentation and planning with the rest of the squad. Will you be encouraged to try it in its beta?

Who are the creators of SYNCED?

Synced is a work of Level Infinite and NExT Studios. The latter has worked on titles for PC, consoles and mobile platforms. One of its best-known titles is Iris.Fall, but it also has games like Unheard, Biped, and Crown Trick. Which won several international awards.

Source: Level Infinite

For its part, Level Infinite is a brand dedicated to providing high-quality interactive entertainment experiences. Among the games in which he has participated we find Metal: Hellsinger, GTFO, Tower of Fantasy and Honor of Kings. Have you played any title from these companies?

