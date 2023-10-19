On the afternoon of this October 19, a earthquake shook the Philippines. The movement had great magnitude and very little depth.

The Colombian Geological Service reported the details of this seismic event. We tell you.

Exactly, at 01:58 p.m. m, an earthquake occurred that had as its epicenter Batiano, Philippinesaccording to the Colombian Geological Service

The depth of the earthquake was less than 30 kilometers, so it was superficial and the magnitude was 5.9.

The SGC has not reported any aftershocks. Likewise, no harm. However, new details are awaited.

What does it mean for an earthquake to be of magnitude greater than 5?

The SGC uses a different measurement system than the Richter scale and moment magnitude scale.

In fact, The measurement system they use is the European macroseismic scale, better known as EMS-98.

According to a report from the entity, this scale “refers to the distribution and severity with which the earthquake was felt, taking into account the effects reported by the population through the form for evaluating intensities in different municipalities.”

As it is, the intensity of 5 points is described as “strong”. For 6 points the damage begins

What does it depend on for an earthquake to be considered dangerous?

As explained by the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), the “danger” of an earthquake, which refers to the potential effects that an event of this type can have in a certain region, depends on several factors such as the magnitude, the depth of the seismic focus. , the distance to the epicenter, the local geology and the population density in the area, as well as the quality of the buildings and infrastructure.

The term Magnitude refers to the amount of energy released by an earthquake at the site where it originates. Experts obtain this data after analyzing the seismological record and it is defined on an open scale that goes up to 10.0 for earthquakes of tectonic origin (it is a universal measurement).

On the other hand, depth is the distance that separates the place where the earthquake originates (source, hypocenter or seismic focus) inside the Earth and the Earth’s surface where that energy is released (epicenter).

This is measured in kilometers. “Depending on the depth of the hypocenter, earthquakes can be classified into three types: superficial, with a depth of 70 km; intermediate, with a depth between 70 and 300 km; and deep, with more than 300 km,” they detail from the SGC.

In this way, the effects that an earthquake can have on the infrastructure of a place and, therefore, on people, depends, among other things, on the relationship between its magnitude and depth. “The greater the magnitude and the shallower the depth, the greater the impact there will be. For this reason, it is key that the depth is taken into account when dimensioning the impact that an earthquake can have,” indicates the Colombian Geological Service.

How to activate the seismic alarm?

This is the step by step to activate the option sysmic alarm manually on your cell phone.

Go to ‘Settings’. Look for the ‘Security and Emergency’ option. Once inside, choose the ‘Earthquake Alerts’ tab. Activate the notification bell.

How to activate the seismic alert in Google Colombia? This way you can activate the earthquake alert on your cell phone. How to activate the seismic alert in Google Colombia? Photo:

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from LIFE.

