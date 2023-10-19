Atlus has revealed a series of interesting details about Persona 5 Tacticsthe strategic spin-off coming to PC and consoles next month, in particular regarding side missions and New Game+.

By progressing through the main story it will be possible to unlock some optional missions with unique mechanics and challenges, which will require different strategies than usual to complete and a unique story. For example, in some you will have to eliminate all the enemies in a single turn, in others hit a box to make it move and take it to its destination or fight in levels full of explosives. By completing them you will get PC points to upgrade the characters, sometimes even new abilities to unlock with the aforementioned points and the possibility of creating powerful Personas.

If during your adventure you encounter a seemingly impossible challenge, you can retrace your steps with the Replay functionwhich allows you to repeat missions already completed previously, obtaining experience points, Persona and money, or to complete the three bonus challenges of each to obtain praise and therefore better rewards.