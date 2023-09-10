Sunday, September 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Earthquake in Morocco: Moment a girl was rescued from the rubble

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in World
0
Earthquake in Morocco: Moment a girl was rescued from the rubble

Close


Close

Girl rescued from rubble in Morocco

Girl rescued from rubble in Morocco

Photo:

Screenshots

Girl rescued from rubble in Morocco

The epicenter was in the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers from Marrakech.

On Friday, September 8, a earthquake It hit Morocco, leaving hundreds dead and injured.

See also  Stopover in Paris - Thalassotitan atrox, a terrifying lizard that lived 67 million years ago

A video is circulating on social networks that shows the case of the rescue of a little girl, who emerged alive from the rubble of a building that collapsed.

In the clip you can see how a group of people do everything in their power to rescue the youngest until they finally succeed and take out the girl wrapped in a blanket.

According to a seismic alert bulletin released by the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics, the earthquake was of magnitude 6.8 and Its epicenter was the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech.

In the new official toll of victims, the authorities indicated that at least 1,037 people died and The International Red Cross said Saturday that Morocco could need “months and even years” of aid to rebuild affected areas.

You can read: Hong Kong suffers floods after heavy rains, these are the incredible images

On the other hand, according to a seismic alert bulletin released by the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics, the earthquake was of magnitude 6.8 and had the town of Ighil as its epicenter, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech.

See also  Izvestia showed footage of the work of military doctors in the Zaporozhye direction

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Earthquake #Morocco #Moment #girl #rescued #rubble

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A new Kuwaiti decision: State dues before renewing foreigners’ residency

A new Kuwaiti decision: State dues before renewing foreigners’ residency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result