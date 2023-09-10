Earthquake in Morocco: Moment a girl was rescued from the rubble

On Friday, September 8, a earthquake It hit Morocco, leaving hundreds dead and injured.

A video is circulating on social networks that shows the case of the rescue of a little girl, who emerged alive from the rubble of a building that collapsed.

In the clip you can see how a group of people do everything in their power to rescue the youngest until they finally succeed and take out the girl wrapped in a blanket.

According to a seismic alert bulletin released by the Moroccan National Institute of Geophysics, the earthquake was of magnitude 6.8 and Its epicenter was the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech.

In the new official toll of victims, the authorities indicated that at least 1,037 people died and The International Red Cross said Saturday that Morocco could need “months and even years” of aid to rebuild affected areas.

