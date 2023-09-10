A magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Indonesia hit the central province of Sulawesi today, without causing any tsunami waves. According to the National Meteorology and Geophysics Agency, the earthquake was recorded, at 9.43pm local time, with the epicenter 49 kilometers northwest of Donggala Regency at an underwater depth of 20 km.

Although the earthquake did not pose the risk of a tsunami, over a thousand inhabitants of two villages on the coast affected by the earthquake fled inland for fear of other aftershocks.