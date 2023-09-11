Earthquake in Morocco LIVE: the number of dead rises to nearly 2,500

Moroccan rescue teams, supported by foreign reinforcements, continued their efforts on Monday to find survivors and assist the hundreds of people whose homes were devastated by the earthquake that left almost 2,500 dead.

The earthquake, the most serious in the kingdom for more than six decades, devastated entire towns in the region southwest of the tourist city of Marrakech (center) on Friday night, causing 2,497 deaths and 2,476 injuries, according to the latest official balance published this Monday.

Morocco announced on Sunday night that it had accepted proposals from Spain, the United Kingdom, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to “send search and rescue teams.”

7:30 am Moroccans mobilize to help survivors Citizens of several Moroccan towns launched initiatives to assist earthquake survivors by sending clothing, blankets and food products to affected villages, such as the northern city of Al Hoceima, from where they sent aid trucks. Chakir al Majrut, one of the promoters of the Al Hoceima initiative, explained to EFE that six trucks left Al Hoceima this morning – also hit in 2004 by another earthquake that caused hundreds of deaths. 7 am The EU gives initial aid of 1 million euros The European Union (EU) announced that it gave “initial” humanitarian aid of 1 million euros for Morocco to face the consequences of the devastating earthquake and that it has made available satellite images of the Copernicus community program. See also Madeleine McCann: the overwhelming response of parents after DNA results This first assistance will serve to “help those most affected,” the European Commission (EC) said in a statement, adding that the funding will go to “support the relief efforts of humanitarian partners in the country.”

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL