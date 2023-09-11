North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is on his way to Russia this Monday, September 11. The Kremlin reported in the last few hours that Kim will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In recent days, U.S. officials have warned about the meeting between the two leaders, which Washington says is intended to discuss the exchange of weapons for Moscow’s war in Ukraine and the possible supply of Russian nuclear technology to Pyongyang.

Russia and North Korea strengthen their relations while challenging the West.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un embarked on his first trip abroad in more than four years, heading to Vladivostok, on Russia’s Pacific coast, to meet with President Vladimir Putin, sources from the two countries said.

Initially, the information was released by the Seoul Government in the local press and later the Kremlin confirmed the meeting between the two leaders, although without specifying the day or time.

“At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Kim Jong-Un will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation in the coming days,” he noted.

The South Korean newspaper ‘Chosun Ilbo’ reported that Kim left Pyongyang late on Sunday and that his meeting with Putin would take place on Tuesday, September 12.

For his part, Putin is already in Vladivostok, where he arrived to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which opened on Sunday, September 10.

Japanese media also reported that security has been beefed up and renovations have been carried out at the main train station in the Russian border town of Khasan, where Kim is expected to enter Russia.

Usually, the North Korean leader’s visits abroad are surrounded by secrecy and strong security measures.

US: Pyongyang and Moscow aim for military cooperation, arms exchange

In recent days, United States officials have warned about this meeting and its possible consequences for global security.

White House sources, cited by ‘The New York Times’, indicated that the summit between Kim and Putin aims to address possible weapons supplies from Pyongyang to Moscow to use them in the war against Ukraine. Among them, artillery projectiles and anti-tank missiles.

In exchange, Russia would provide North Korea with some of its advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines.

An alliance with two objectives with which they challenge the West: the invasion of Ukraine and the North Korean nuclear program, with which Kim has previously issued warnings to both countries in the region and US territories.

For expert Ramón Pacheco Pardo, holder of the Korea chair at the Brussels School of Governance, the increasingly deepening relationship between Kim and Putin indicates a greater global division due to the war on European soil.

“North Korea’s support will allow Putin to fight his war for longer, which is bad news for Europe (…) It is further proof that much of the world does not support Ukraine the way the United States and Europe do, in the face of some countries like North Korea that will openly support Russia without fear of real consequences,” said Pacheco Pardo.

Moscow and Pyongyang have not announced or recognized an alliance in the exchange of nuclear weapons and technology. However, the Russian Government has indicated that they are discussing holding joint military exercises.

As the isolation of the international community towards Russia increases, amid sanctions for ordering war against its neighbor country, the Kremlin is betting on an ever greater rapprochement with North Korea.

North Korea is one of the few countries that has openly supported Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022, and Putin promised last week to “expand bilateral ties in all aspects in a planned way by joining forces.” .

After the failure of disarmament talks with the United States in 2019, Pyongyang, which has faced heavy sanctions for its nuclear program for years, is also reaping clear benefits from Moscow’s need to forge and maintain allies.

