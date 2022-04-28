Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The corn futures As of July 2022, they earned 4.2 dollars today to settle at 319.77 dollars, which represents an estimated income for the producer of $7,485.70 per ton of corn, reported the Caades.

The representative body of farmers in Sinaloa revealed that futures for the month of September rose 2.6 dollars to settle at 301.86 dollars.

On the other hand, wheat futures to July 2022 lost 1.4 dollars to settle at 400.97 dollars, which represents an estimated income to the producer of $8,849.77 per ton of bread wheat, while futures to September fell 1 dollar to settle at 400.42 dollars.

It was announced that the positive impact on corn prices is the result of Russia’s prolonged invasion of Ukraine, as well as the delay in corn planting in the United States, which stands at 7% compared to the 15% average for the last 5 years, and the dry weather in South America that could affect the sowing of “safrinha” corn in Brazil.