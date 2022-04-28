Russia began yesterday to cut gas to Europe by suspending the supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in rubles for Russian fuel, a measure that has been described as “blackmail” by the European Union (EU) and that may affect other European buyers in mid-May, the Kremlin warned.

“Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgaraz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) for not having paid in rubles for supplies in April”, the Russian gas giant noted.

Both Bulgaria and Poland are also transit states and therefore Gazprom has already warned of consequences for the rest of the countries in the event of an unauthorized withdrawal of gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had already warned that countries considered “unfriendly” by Western sanctions to Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, including EU members, they had to pay for the raw material in the official currency of Russia.

How will the European Union respond?

Europe, specifically the Eastern and Balkan areas, are the regions most dependent on Russian oil and gasas revealed by a study by the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (WIIW).

Germany presents a similar case to this area, since more than half of the gas used by the country comes from Russia. To cope with a short-term supply interruption, Berlin has an emergency plan ahead of next winter that contemplates creating a reserve.

Josep Borrell, head of the diplomacy of the European Union.

Of the two affected Poland, which has reserves “close to 80 percent”, assures that there will be no shortage of this fuel in homes despite the interruption of the Russian supply. Until recently, 55 percent of the gas that Poland consumes came from that country, but for months Warsaw has been looking for new suppliers, such as Qatar.

Bulgaria, on the other hand, is today entirely dependent on Russian energy imports.. The main oil refinery is owned by the Russian Lukoil consortium, which covers 60 percent of the fuel demand.

In addition, the country’s only nuclear power plant is Russian-built and relies on nuclear fuel imported from that country. After yesterday’s cut of supplies, the Bulgarian government said it has gas reserves for several months and he recalled that after the summer a new interconnector will work with Greece that will allow large quantities of gas to be imported.

Faced with the facts, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the 27 community countries will face “jointly and in solidarity” cut off Russian oil and gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. “We already knew that we had to decrease that dependence on Russian oil and gas,” he said.

New actions in the field of war

Against this background, on the ground, yesterday the fear of possible Russian aggression in Moldova after the pro-Russian authorities of Transnistria denounced several attacks on their territory, which many experts see as false flag operations to justify acts of destabilization.

This territory is important because, after the invasion of Ukraine, the Moldovan Parliament declared a state of emergency fearing that Russia will activate its soldiers in this region to support an assault on the Ukrainian city of Odessa, less than 100 kilometers away.

In fact, more than 20,000 tons of Soviet weapons have been in Transnistria since the end of the Cold War.

Kyiv, for its part, received the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterresfrom Moscow, where he addressed the war between the two countries with Putin.

António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, at a gas station 210 kilometers from kyiv. Photo: EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

“I have arrived in Ukraine, after having been in Moscow. We will continue working to expand humanitarian aid and guarantee the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones,” Guterres said on his Twitter account, prior to his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, which is expected to take place today.

Despite the fact that the Russian president stated, in his meeting with Guterres, that he hoped that the negotiations could allow the end of the conflict, yesterday threatened with “lightning attacks” in case of strategic interference in Ukraine.

“If someone, I insist, is about to interfere in the ongoing events and creates unacceptable strategic threats to Russia, they should know that our response attacks will be lightning, fast,” Putin said, referring to his weapons “of which now no one can to show off”.

This is why, in the midst of yesterday’s tense day, the exchange of prisoners between Moscow and Washington caused surprisewith former US Marine Trevor Reed and Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, imprisoned since 2010. US President Joe Biden made the swap official.

*With information from Efe and AFP

