It all works through an artificial intelligence model that uses millions of data points, collected by Opta Sports from the performances of real players, to influence the behavior of players on the pitch .

With the release date of EA Sports FC 25 which is fast approaching, Electronic Arts has published a new in-depth article on the game’s official website to present FC IQ the new feature that aims to revolutionize the tactical management of the team and player positioning.

Roles, Tactics and Smart Tactics

In practice, FC IQ determines how every footballer on the field thinks, acts and moves when not under the direct control of the player, which, in combination with the already known HypermotionV and PlayStyles mechanics, increases the authenticity of their actions and increases the variety and strategic options of the gameplay.

The system is built on three main components: the Roles, Team Tactics and “Smart Tactics”. Roles are used to offer greater control over a player’s behavior in a given position, also thanks to the new Focus mechanic, which was the focus of a separate study in recent weeks. Team tactics in EA Sports FC 24, on the other hand, reflect real-world playing styles, with the possibility of also using new tactical presets that emulate the tactics of your favorite manager. Smart Tacticsfinally, are a new feature that offers real-time suggestions and practical tactical options that can be activated on the fly with the directional arrows, designed to make the strategic component of EA Sports FC 25 more accessible.

For all the details, we refer you to the long post published on the official EA Sports FC 25 website, at this addressreminding you that the game’s launch is set for September 27th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.