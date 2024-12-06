Ligue 1 continues its course and this Friday December 6

They will measure their strength in the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps stadium

Auxerre and PSG

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 13 of the championship.

Auxerre comes into the match having faced PSG and Angers SCO while PSG played their last Ligue 1 matches against Auxerre and Toulouse. After the match against PSG, Auxerre will play against Lens and Strasbourg. For its part, PSG will play against Olympique Lyonnais and Monaco.

Auxerre – PSG

La Ligue 1 standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps stadium, Auxerre occupies the position number 8 of the Ligue 1 classification with 19 points, while

PSG occupies the position number 1 of the table with 33 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Ligue 1 standings.

So far, in Ligue 1 Auxerre has a balance of 21

goals in favor

and 21

goals against which have meant 6 games won, 1 tied and 6 lost. PSG comes into the match having scored 37 goals and conceded 11, which has translated into 10 games won, 3 drawn and 0 lost.

So far in the championship, Auxerre has achieved 5 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeats at home, while PSG has achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses as a visitor.

Check the Ligue 1 goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Auxerre and PSG.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Ligue 1 match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Auxerre and PSG today

The match between Auxerre and PSG corresponding to the day Day 13 of La Ligue 1 takes place today, Friday, December 6, at the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps. The match will start at 9:00 p.m.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Ligue 1 matches of the day, the Auxerre schedule, the PSG schedule and the Ligue 1 statistics. You can also check the Ligue 1 classification.