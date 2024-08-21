It doesn’t matter which side of the console war you’re on (there is no right side, stop fighting over nothing) because one thing is undeniable: the management of exclusivity of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle it’s quite funny.

During Gamescom 2024 it was revealed that the game will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S from December 9, 2024 and, in Spring 2025 (which means between March and early June), will instead be released on PS5.

First of all, a few months of pre-announced exclusivity are only valid up to a certain point. We don’t deny that, even just for visual reasons, it makes sense for the game not to arrive immediately on PS5, but it seems mostly a way to slowly make fans digest Microsoft’s multi-platform strategy.

“No, don’t worry, Xbox is still importantIndiana Jones is exclusive for a few months”, the story seems to say. However, we have known for a long time that exclusives are no longer the real big reason why someone buys one console or another. Nintendo aside, of course, but Nintendo plays another sport directly. Xbox is not less valuable just because “it no longer has exclusives” (it does, by the way).

In recent years, with Sony also taking its first steps in the Multi-platform with PC games, exclusivity is increasingly losing its meaning and honestly that’s fine. Considering how much it costs to make video games and how high the demands of the big companies are, it’s much better if our favorite game comes out on every possible screen so as to sell more and make it easier to continue the saga. It’s therefore funny how Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is managed, which has various levels of exclusivity here and there, even internally to Xbox.