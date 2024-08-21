Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle has a release date for PC and Xbox, as well as a release window for PS5. It may even arrive on that console before it does on Xbox Game Pass Standard.
It doesn’t matter which side of the console war you’re on (there is no right side, stop fighting over nothing) because one thing is undeniable: the management of exclusivity of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle it’s quite funny.
During Gamescom 2024 it was revealed that the game will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S from December 9, 2024 and, in Spring 2025 (which means between March and early June), will instead be released on PS5.
First of all, a few months of pre-announced exclusivity are only valid up to a certain point. We don’t deny that, even just for visual reasons, it makes sense for the game not to arrive immediately on PS5, but it seems mostly a way to slowly make fans digest Microsoft’s multi-platform strategy.
“No, don’t worry, Xbox is still importantIndiana Jones is exclusive for a few months”, the story seems to say. However, we have known for a long time that exclusives are no longer the real big reason why someone buys one console or another. Nintendo aside, of course, but Nintendo plays another sport directly. Xbox is not less valuable just because “it no longer has exclusives” (it does, by the way).
In recent years, with Sony also taking its first steps in the Multi-platform with PC games, exclusivity is increasingly losing its meaning and honestly that’s fine. Considering how much it costs to make video games and how high the demands of the big companies are, it’s much better if our favorite game comes out on every possible screen so as to sell more and make it easier to continue the saga. It’s therefore funny how Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is managed, which has various levels of exclusivity here and there, even internally to Xbox.
Xbox Game Pass Standard vs PS5
We remind you that Microsoft wants to propose the subscription Xbox Game Pass Standarda replacement variant of the old Xbox Game Pass for consoles. The big difference is that the new version will no longer include D1 games (which will only be present in Xbox Game Pass PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate).
How long will players have to wait? of Game Pass Standard to access titles like Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle? The official answer is “it depends on the case,” but it could take 12 months or more. The bigger the exclusive, the longer the wait will likely be to entice users to upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate.
This also means that PS5 players could receive the game (for a fee, mind you) before a segment of Xbox users who, already having their subscription and not wanting to pay extra, could accept the idea of waiting for the arrival of MachineGames’ work for months and months.
This means that the exclusivity of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle it works like this:
- PC + Xbox Series X|S + Game Pass (Ultimate or PC) | December 9, 2024
- PS5 | Spring 2025
- Game Pass Standard | By the end of 2025 (maybe even later)
Honestly? We kind of suspect that The PS5 release will coincide with the Xbox Game Pass Standard releaseor at least it seems like the most sensible solution to us, because the opposite would be a bit ridiculous.
If the whole point of delaying the PS5 release is to give value to the Xbox user base, it would be a little funny to make Game Pass Standard players wait, don’t you think? This whole discussion, moreover, would be repeated identically for every other similar game released in the same way, except that Indiana Jones is the first great example of a management of exclusives which clearly no longer makes any real sense.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#Indiana #Jones #Ancient #Circle #Arrive #PS5 #Xbox #Game #Pass #Standard
Leave a Reply