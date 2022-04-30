The Monaco E-Prix reserved a far from monotonous race for Formula E fans, who had the opportunity to applaud the success of Stoffel Vandoornein his first success of the season after the victory in Rome in 2021. The Belgian of Mercedes was able to take advantage of the circumstances that arose during the sixth round of the world championship, despite the misfortune of a second attack mode activated a few moments before the regime of Safety Carintroduced by the Race Direction following an impact against the barriers which occurred to André Lotterer.
Although, fortunately, the collision did not have any consequences for the German, the same cannot be said for the Porschevictim of a race to forget in the Principality: even before Lotterer’s knockout, his teammate was the one who left his dreams of glory prematurely Pascal Wehrleinwho had to raise the white flag just when he was in full battle to jump to the top of the standings, thanks to a technical failure.
A battle that had seen him engaged with the ruler of the last test in the capital, Mitch Evans, who had managed to maintain the first position at the start precisely to the detriment of Wehrlein, leading undisturbedly in front of everyone in the first half of the race. This situation remained unchanged until the game of first attack mode; following the lane to activate them, Evans has in fact lost the leadership on the immediate pursuers, a fact that proved to be decisive for the rest of the race. From that moment, in fact, the New Zealander of the Jaguar had to first defend himself from the attacks of Jean-Eric Vergne, 3rd at the finish line, without then being able to get the better of Vandoorne in the final race, although the latter could no longer use the attack mode, contrary to Evans himself, even in the added time for the entry of Safety.
In this way, Evans therefore closed behind Vandoorne, on his third highest step of the podium in Formula E, finishing in the top 3 for the first time in the Principat0 event. Bad luck also for Edoardo Mortara, who also retired in the final minutes of the race after a good comeback from the rear, with Antonio Giovinazzi 14th at the finish.
E-Prix Monaco 2022 – Order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|GAP
|1
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes EQ
|2
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|+1.286
|3
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Techeetah
|+3,293
|4
|Robin Frijns
|Envision
|+3.467
|5
|Antonio Felix From the coast
|DS Techeetah
|+3.952
|6
|Lucas Of Fat
|ROKiT Venturi
|+8.133
|7
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|+15.273
|8
|Sebastien Buemi
|Nissan e.dams
|+17.773
|9
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|+17.820
|10
|Nyck De Vries
|Mercedes EQ
|+18.283
|11
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra
|+19.350
|12
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|+19.756
|13
|Sergio Seven Camara
|Dragon / Penske
|+22.894
|14
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Dragon / Penske
|+22.198
|15
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO 333
|+23.432
|16
|Oliver Askew
|Avalanche Andretti
|+27.987
|17
|Maximilian Günther
|Nissan e.dams
|+39.668
|18
|Edward Mortara
|ROKiT Venturi
|Withdrawn
|19
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|Withdrawn
|20
|André Lotterer
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|Withdrawn
|21
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|Withdrawn
|22
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|Withdrawn
