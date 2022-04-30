The Monaco E-Prix reserved a far from monotonous race for Formula E fans, who had the opportunity to applaud the success of Stoffel Vandoornein his first success of the season after the victory in Rome in 2021. The Belgian of Mercedes was able to take advantage of the circumstances that arose during the sixth round of the world championship, despite the misfortune of a second attack mode activated a few moments before the regime of Safety Carintroduced by the Race Direction following an impact against the barriers which occurred to André Lotterer.

Although, fortunately, the collision did not have any consequences for the German, the same cannot be said for the Porschevictim of a race to forget in the Principality: even before Lotterer’s knockout, his teammate was the one who left his dreams of glory prematurely Pascal Wehrleinwho had to raise the white flag just when he was in full battle to jump to the top of the standings, thanks to a technical failure.

A battle that had seen him engaged with the ruler of the last test in the capital, Mitch Evans, who had managed to maintain the first position at the start precisely to the detriment of Wehrlein, leading undisturbedly in front of everyone in the first half of the race. This situation remained unchanged until the game of first attack mode; following the lane to activate them, Evans has in fact lost the leadership on the immediate pursuers, a fact that proved to be decisive for the rest of the race. From that moment, in fact, the New Zealander of the Jaguar had to first defend himself from the attacks of Jean-Eric Vergne, 3rd at the finish line, without then being able to get the better of Vandoorne in the final race, although the latter could no longer use the attack mode, contrary to Evans himself, even in the added time for the entry of Safety.

In this way, Evans therefore closed behind Vandoorne, on his third highest step of the podium in Formula E, finishing in the top 3 for the first time in the Principat0 event. Bad luck also for Edoardo Mortara, who also retired in the final minutes of the race after a good comeback from the rear, with Antonio Giovinazzi 14th at the finish.

E-Prix Monaco 2022 – Order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM GAP 1 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes EQ 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +1.286 3 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +3,293 4 Robin Frijns Envision +3.467 5 Antonio Felix From the coast DS Techeetah +3.952 6 Lucas Of Fat ROKiT Venturi +8.133 7 Nick Cassidy Envision +15.273 8 Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +17.773 9 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +17.820 10 Nyck De Vries Mercedes EQ +18.283 11 Alexander Sims Mahindra +19.350 12 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +19.756 13 Sergio Seven Camara Dragon / Penske +22.894 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske +22.198 15 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +23.432 16 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +27.987 17 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams +39.668 18 Edward Mortara ROKiT Venturi Withdrawn 19 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Withdrawn 20 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Withdrawn 21 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Withdrawn 22 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Withdrawn