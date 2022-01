Dynit has announced, through its social channels, the arrival of three new manga series for this 2022. The first of them is “The Star of the Giants” from Ikki Kajiwara (The Tiger Man) e Noboru Kawasaki, 7 volumes of 600 pages each. The second is Border66 from Yoichi Komori and Yutaka Todowhile the third and last will be The Seed of Eros from Akiko Monden.

More details will be revealed later.

Source: Dynit