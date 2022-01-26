from Chiara Daina

In June, the green light to the Sma. But seven other pathologies have validated tests and effective therapies and therefore meet the requirements to join the panel

Neonatal screenings are tests that through the sampling of blood from the heel of the newborn allow the early diagnosis of a broad spectrum of rare congenital diseases therefore specific therapies are available which, if started before the onset of symptoms, can improve the prognosis and in some cases save the lives of affected patients. At the moment, the Italian screening policy is the most advanced at European level and includes over 40 inherited metabolic diseases. The Budget Law for 2019, amending Law 167/2016 (which had established the inclusion of screening for rare metabolic diseases in the Lea, Essential levels of assistance), had also provided for the inclusion of genetic neuromuscular diseases, severe congenital immunodeficiencies and lysosomal storage diseases and had established the biennial revision of the list of pathologies to be searched for through the neonatal test.

Effective therapies The working group set up in September 2020 by the Ministry of Health to update the list of pathologies last June gave the green light to SMA (spinal muscular atrophy), pending the finalization of evaluations on other diseases. However, after eight months – he points out Ilaria Ciancaleonidirector of the Observatory for rare diseases – there was no updating decree. To date, seven diseases have validated tests and effective therapies and therefore meet the requirements to enter the panel. In addition to SMA, there are congenital immunodeficiencies, adrenogenital syndrome and four lysosomal diseases: type I mucopolysaccharidosis, Fabry, Gaucher and Pompe. The three Regions (Lazio, Tuscany and Puglia) have introduced screening for SMA to all new born in their territory. And the pilot project conducted in Lazio and Tuscany from 2019 to 2021 has made it possible to identify 15 cases of SMA among the more than 92 thousand newborns subjected to the test and to establish an incidence of the condition higher than expected, of one case every 6,160 approximately against one. on 7-10 thousand remember Danilo Tizianoassociate professor of medical genetics at the Catholic University and specialist in the medical genetics service at the Gemelli polyclinic in Rome. See also Changes that would come to WhatsApp with the 2022 updates

The decree on tariffs The four diseases from lysosomal accumulation they have a frequency quite comparable to that of diseases already subject to screening. Overall their incidence of one case for every 2,500 new borns. They are serious diseases, some forms can lead to death in the first period of life or to permanent clinical damage. The combination of early diagnosis and early treatment is the best way to treat these birth defects and allow the patient to have a normal life observes Giancarlo La Marca, director of the newborn screening laboratory of the Meyer Hospital in Florence and past president of the Italian Society for the study of hereditary metabolic diseases and newborn screening. The delay in issuing the ministerial decree would be due to the delay of another decree, the one onupdating of outpatient and prosthetic specialist rates, expected for five years and transmitted to the Regions only in mid-January, to be then approved at the State-Regions Conference. The entry into force of the new Lea (i Essential levels of assistance guaranteed by the National Health Service), which includes extended neonatal screening, introduced with the Dpcm of 12 January 2017, based on article 64 of the same provision, in fact bound to the publication of the decree on the definition of the maximum rates of services to be paid by public health care (which replaces the old nomenclator of 1996 for the specialist and that of 1999 for prosthetics). See also Covid today Italy, 179,106 infections and 373 deaths: bulletin 21 January

Strengthen the staff The division between the Regions of the National Health Fund, starting from 2016, including the indistinct portion of the increase in funding envisaged for the extension of the screening program. This money must be tied to the screening system and not invested in other things – points out La Marca -. Dedicated resources are needed to refurbish the equipment of many laboratories and upgrade staffing. In some regions, scholarship holders and trainees are employed, that is, precarious staff not adequately trained for the purpose. In the latest budget law, an amendment repealed paragraph 2 of article 4 of law 167/2016 which obliged Agenas to do Hta studies (Health technology assessment), or the assessments on the clinical, economic, organizational, ethical and social implications, on the new tests to be included in the panel. There Italian health technology assessment company (Sihta) criticizes this choice. The elimination – reads his position paper – an amended countercurrent, both with respect to everything that the European regulatory framework (Hta Regulation, approved by the European Parliament on 13/12/2021), and to the provisions of law 53 / 2014 to article 15 and by law 208/2015 to paragraph 557 as regards the updating of the essential levels of assistance. See also Hcv eradicated by 2030? Galli: "Covid slowed milestone"

Risks of Inappropriate Performance Sitha also considers it a paradox. In a complex and articulated context such as that of newborn screening, in which the use of diagnostic technologies is strongly connected with the organizational models of screening, the absence of a multidimensional assessment such as the HTA one, which links effectiveness to costs, to organization in addition to the ethical, social and legal impacts, generates the risk of introduce screening in a heterogeneous and disjointed way in the various regional contexts, reducing its potential effectiveness and creating differences in the equity of access in the various territorial realities, as well as potential risks of inappropriate services – reads the document -. To avoid this, the National Commission for the updating of Lea, in accordance with paragraph 557 of law 208, should then in any case proceed to an HTA assessment which, not being done before (following the amendment), should be done later, when the proposal arrives at the Lea Committee, thus further delaying the timeswith obvious negative consequences for patients and society as a whole.