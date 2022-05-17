While Dying Light 2 is still around, Developer Techland is shifting its focus to a new open-world fantasy RPGannouncing that some veteran developers from other series are also at work.

A job ad appeared on Techland’s official website viewable on this linkhowever, it makes us assume not only that there are still many vacancies, but also that we will not hear about this new project in development anytime soon.

One of the well-known names behind this new video game would be that of Karolina Stachyra, narrator director who contributed narrative elements in The Witcher saga.

In particular, Stachyra has been credited for writing the series of quests named Bloody Baron, featured in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Other confirmed known names besides Karolina Stachyra are:

Arkadiusz Borowik – Narrative Director (The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt)

Mario Maltezos – Creative Director (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Mad Max)

David McClure – Game Designer Director (Deathloop)

Bartosz Ochman – Director of the open world (Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt)

Kevin Quaid – Main Animator (DLC Horizon Zero Dawn and The Frozen Wilds)

Marcin Surosz – Lead UI / UX Designer (previously with People Can Fly)

Unfortunately, no further information has been added regarding this new video game that Techland intends to developnothing more than the aforementioned job announcement in which the development house would be looking for additional staff to add to the team that would work on the development of the game.

The news comes after a week in which the developer had announced that Dying Light 2’s first DLC would be postponed to September 2022. Anyway Techland is no stranger to delays, as 2015’s Hellraid project was put on hold before becoming a Dying Light first chapter DLC about five years later.

