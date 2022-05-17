Movement presses for a salary increase, which has not yet been defined by the Bolsonaro government

employees of National treasure decided to go on strike for an indefinite period starting next Monday (May 23, 2022). They ask for a 27% salary increase.

The decision was taken at the meeting on Tuesday (May 17), organized by Unacon Sindical (National Union of Federal Auditors and Technicians of Finance and Control).

The president of the union Bráulio Cerqueira said that the strike is the last resort, even more so at a time when the legal deadline for salary recomposition in an election year has expired. “We do not give up defending our career and our institutions”.

Now, the number of careers on strike in the Jair Bolsonaro government rises to 3. Employees of the Central Bank and the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

workers of UGC (General Controllership of the Union) will decide whether to join the movement on Monday (May 20).

Bolsonaro signaled that he wants to give a linear adjustment of 5% to all categories of civil servants, including the careers of the Judiciary and Legislative. The official decision has not yet been confirmed.