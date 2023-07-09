Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Split

Sunday could turn into the hottest day of the year. But according to the weather forecast, the heat wave will also bring storms with it. Everything about the weather in Germany.

Update from July 9, 1:30 p.m.: So far, the situation with the weather in Germany looks quite calm. Apart from a few heat storms, Germany has so far been spared from the storms. However, that should change between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Because the severe weather warning for Germany only applies from the afternoon. According to the current weather forecast, the first thunderstorms are brewing over western Germany.

These are said to be accompanied in places by heavy rain, hail and possible gusts of wind. This is followed by a line of thunderstorms that stretches from the Aachen area to the Lower Rhine and increases the risk of storms even further. From 5 p.m. the thunderstorms could already reach the Rhineland and the Ruhr area. As a result, the storm front will move north and east. The thunderstorms could move in around 8 p.m. on the line between East Frisia, Münsterland, Sauerland and the Eifel. Especially at the Coast in Lower Saxony, the DWD warns of thunderstorms, storms and heavy gusts of thunderstorms.

Severe weather warning for Germany: After the heat, violent thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain follow

First report from July 9th, 9.40 a.m.: Munich – The weather in Germany is picking up again with the temperatures. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns on Sunday (July 9th) in large parts of the Federal Republic of extreme heat and a strong and extremely strong heat load on the Upper Rhine. Then the heat wave in this country should reach its peak with 39 degrees and mark the warmest day of the year to date. In addition, the DWD has issued a severe weather warning for Germany in its current weather forecast, in which the weather service warns of the risk of violent thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain.

After the heat, storms are rolling towards Germany in the west and north. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

Severe weather warning for Germany: DWD warns of violent thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain

The severe weather warning for Germany is still relatively confusing on Sunday. According to the meteorologist Jan Schwenk from The Weather Channel on Friday “a heavy thunderstorm situation is coming our way”. According to the current weather forecast, the day from Bavaria to Schleswig-Holstein is currently starting out sunny and hot. In the course of the day, the first clouds from the Benelux countries will appear in the west, which could turn into heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and heavy gusts of wind or hurricanes. There is an increased risk of severe weather in the region, as the thunderstorms can also develop severe weather potential.

Particularly affected by the possible storms in Germany are probably NRW and Lower Saxony, where severe thunderstorms have been warned becomes. There, linear thunderstorms with severe weather potential can form, which will continue to the northeast as the day progresses. According to the weather forecast, heavy rain of up to 25 l/sqm/h, locally heavy rain of up to 40 l/sqm/h, hail of up to 3 cm and severe gusts of wind up to individual hurricanes (85 to 140 km/h) must be expected Roads like in a storm in South Tyrol but hopefully not turn into a raging river.

Severe weather warning for Germany: Southwest and Bavaria may also be affected

In addition, according to the weather forecast for Germany, there were already signs on Friday that a thunderstorm line could form in the south due to the heat wave in Bavaria, which could also possibly reach Munich by the evening. According to the current weather forecast, it doesn’t look like it. First of all, however, the weather forecast speaks of isolated heat thunderstorms with heavy rain, small-grained heavy rain and stormy gusts in central Germany, in the south-west and in the Alps. In the eastern half, however, there are hardly any clouds and a lot of sunshine can be expected.

Nationwide it should be through the Heat wave in Germany between 30 and 39 degrees hot become. Only the coasts promise some cooling with around 22 degrees due to the sea wind. The west and southwest in particular are uncomfortably humid. Apart from the thunderstorm gusts, mostly light winds blow from different directions.

Severe weather warning: According to the weather forecast, there will be thunderstorms with potential in Germany

During the night of Monday there will be thunderstorms spreading from NRW and Lower Saxony to the Baltic Sea, initially with the potential for severe weather. Further south only local showers or thunderstorms. Still largely dry towards Lausitz and Lower Bavaria. Lowest temperatures at night are 23 to 16 degrees, in the southeast up to 14 degrees. In the east it will remain midsummer and quiet until Sunday evening. Thunderstorms will move east on Monday night. There are extensive thunderstorms up to about the middle of the state, which also reach parts of Mecklenburg, Thuringia and Bavaria in the early morning hours with a significantly reduced risk of thunderstorms.

Also in North Hesse and in the Kassel area are warned of “extreme conditions” and the risk of severe weather. Nevertheless, it is important to exercise caution not only because of the heat, but also for other reasons in the forests: The thunderstorms can knock down trees, but also trigger fires away from the actual thunderstorm cell due to lightning strikes. Possibly one of the reasons why the DWD declared the highest level of forest fire danger in Bavaria.

Severe weather in Germany: Lightning and thunderstorms follow heat – DWD warns of “heat stress”

In some parts of Germany, the heat will not only be followed by showers, but possibly by lightning, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail and regional storms. But before the brief cooling comes, the DWD clearly points out the life-threatening heat and its consequences. “Heat stress can be dangerous for the human body and lead to a variety of health problems. If possible, avoid the heat, drink enough water and keep the interior cool.” Because it will continue to be hot on Monday and Tuesday, before Germany is likely to face cooler times again.

The Ministry of Health explains how to cool the apartment in the heat. Otherwise, there is also a PET bottle tip against the heat in the apartment, which should cool the rooms immediately.

