Los it goes with a Carrera track. On entering Tokyo Bay’s Pacifico exhibition hall, you are bound to stop at the installation of chunky wooden sculptures painted in bright colors, a crab smoking a cigarette and men’s magazines that Japanese artist Ryuichi Ohira arranged around the children’s racetrack. On the right, a man-high glass construction attracts attention, in which fresh apples, oranges and grapes have been squeezed – “Still Life” by Reijiro Wada, who lives in Berlin. Diagonally opposite, the Paris gallery owner Almine Rech is showing “Black Bra and Green Shoes” by Tom Wesselmann.

Tim Kanning Correspondent for business and politics in Japan based in Tokyo.

Tokyo Gendai is the name of the latest art fair organized by the international London organizer Art Assembly. She is an experiment. What’s up in Japan? How can this country, which is one of the richest economies in the world but plays almost no role in the international art business, still be developed as a market? That’s what the 77 galleries from Asia, Europe and the United States want to find out this weekend.



Kinda wacky: Ryuichi Ohira’s installation at the entrance to the Tokyo Gendai exhibition center

Image: Tokyo Gendai



Art Assembly has set up art fairs in Hong Kong, Singapore and other Asian metropolises in recent years. But Tokyo Gendai – the word means “contemporary” – is according to them the first international art fair in the country in 30 years. Above all, the fact that Japan has traditionally required a tax when works of art are imported into the country has always deterred many international gallery owners. The Japanese government only changed these rules in 2020. Tokyo Gendai is now the first major event where gallery owners can import art tax-free.

Japan and the rest of the world

“We want to help connect the Japanese art scene with the rest of the world,” says Magnus Enfrew, one of the founders of Art Assembly. Tokyo Gendai is aimed at Japanese collectors, including the super-rich in the country who have not previously invested in contemporary art. At the trade fair, they should “feel that they can’t do too much wrong”. He knows this is just the beginning. “First of all, we want to arouse enthusiasm for contemporary art here.” The gallery owner Tim Blum from Blum & Poe in Los Angeles harbors doubts at the beginning of the fair: he says he ran a gallery in Japan for nine years. But international art fairs would never have worked here. Tokyo Gendai can only be successful if collectors come from South Korea, Taiwan and other Asian countries. Chloe Carroll of London gallery Phillida Reid also says her expectations aren’t too high. But the fair makes it possible to get in touch with a new audience.



Underwear isn’t exactly a hit in Japan either: Tom Wesselmann’s work “Black Bra and Green Shoes”, valued at two million dollars, initially got stuck at the Paris-based Galerie Almine Rech.

Image: Tom Wesselmann / Almine Rech



Many gallery owners at the fair play it safe and show art by Japanese artists or those who have become known in the country through solo exhibitions. Phillida Reid, for example, sells photographs by Joanna Piotrowska, who recently had a solo show in Tokyo, and tapestries by Japanese-born New Zealander Claudia Kogachi. The prices are the equivalent of between 2000 and 14,000 euros. Blum & Poe brought work by Yoshitomo Nara, along with some voluminous ceramic vases by Yuji Ueda and a wooden creation by Kishio Suga.







Despite all the skepticism, the day before the official opening of the fair, which is reserved for the gallery owners’ loyal customers, VIPs and journalists, gives the impression that Tokyo Gendai could actually be successful. Visitors throng through the aisles, asking a lot, seeming genuinely interested. The audience ranges from young, hip Japanese in baggy clothes to elegantly dressed seniors to collectors from all over the world, who have certainly already visited other international art fairs this year.



Also meets Asian taste in art: works by Imi Knoebel at the stand of the Australian gallery Fox Jensen.

Image: Imi Knoebel / Fox Jensen



And the guests buy. Towards the end of the preview day, the French gallery Perrotin’s stand said that the ten pictures on display by the Californian airbrush artist Aryo Toh Djojo were sold, at prices between 10,000 and 20,000 dollars. Almine Rech (Paris, Brussels, London, New York and Shanghai) has not yet found a buyer for Tom Wesselmann’s work “Black Bra and Green Shoes”, which is valued at two million dollars, but his much smaller “Smoker Study” has sold for 350,000 dollars changed hands. Tim Blum is also positively surprised after the first few hours. Several paintings have already been sold, including a Nara for $400,000.

The Tokyo art scene has high hopes for the new fair. Mami Kataoka runs the Mori Art Museum, one of Japan’s premier venues for contemporary art. “Tokyo has a lot of museums,” she says. “But looking at the art market, it plays a very small role.” Many Japanese collectors focused on traditional art. “A lot more can happen there.” An event like Tokyo Gendai is also important for young people. “The new generation must first be introduced to art. They have to learn that art can be interpreted and that it’s not just about taking pictures and looking at them on Instagram.” Kataoka therefore hopes that the organizers will not stop at a single edition of the fair.







Tokyo gendaiPacifico, Yokohama, until July 9, admission 4,000 yen (about 25 euros)