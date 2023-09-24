Duván Zapata, to the rescue of Torino: see the great goal against Mourinho’s Roma; video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian gave his team the tie
The Cali striker made his scoring debut with the Torino shirt in Serie A.
The Colombian Duván Zapata made his debut this Sunday as a scorer with the Torino shirt: great goal on matchday 5 of Italian Serie A, where his team tied 1-1 against coach José Mourinho’s Roma.
We tell you: Luis Díaz and Liverpool, celebrating: victory, undefeated and escorts of Manchester City
Duván, who signed this season with Torino after his time at Atalanta Bergamo, He was a starter in coach Iván Jurić’s team and he responded to the confidence with a goal to save a tie at home.
The Turin team went down on the scoreboard in the 68th minute after a goal from Belgian Romelu Lukaku, who broke the score at the close of the Italian football day and made it 0-1 partial in favor of the Roma of Portuguese coach José Mourinho.
Duván Zapata saved a local point
The local team began to put pressure on its rival, who began to settle for the goal in favor and tried to defend the difference, but without success after the appearance of the 32-year-old Valle del Cauca.
Also: Scandal: Pierre Gasly’s rude gestures that have him against the wall, video
It was the 85th minute, when Torino took advantage of a free kick in their favor and the Colombian exchanged the opportunity for a goal. Zapata entered through the far post, headed the ball into the back of the net and scored the final 1-1.
Duván Zapata’s first goal 🇨🇴 with the Torino shirt 🇮🇹. He achieves it in his third official match at the club. This is how they scored 1-1 against Rome.pic.twitter.com/VHCplp348s
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) September 24, 2023
Duván’s first goal with the Torino jersey in Italian Serie A. In addition, he reached 110 goals in the league, where he scored with the shirts of Sampdoria, Atalanta, Udinese and Napoli.
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
