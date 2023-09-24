After their confrontation against Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid prepares for a crucial series of matches in The league. The Colchoneros beat the Merengues by a score of 3-1, with a double from Antoine Griezmann and a goal from Álvaro Morata.
With an intense agenda, you will face decisive teams on your way. The pressure is high and every point counts in this exciting stage of the season, where they will fight to stay at the top of the standings.
In the last week of September we will have a League match during the week. The red and white team will visit the El Sadar stadium to face Osasuna, in an exciting duel where sparks always fly.
Atlético de Madrid will begin the month of October by hosting Cádiz at the Civitas Metropolitano on matchday 8 of the League. The rojiblancos will have to get the three points in their stadium to stay at the top of the table.
After facing Cádiz, Atleti will play their second Champions League match, the first at the Metropolitano, against Feyenoord. The rojiblancos aspire to be first in the group but for that they cannot fail at home.
The teams’ calendars are beginning to pile up with important events, and right after the Champions League match against Feyenoord we will have Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad to close the week
The colchoneros hope to have recovered part of their injured squad for this stretch of the campaign. Simeone’s men want to be alive this year in all the competitions for the end of the year.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
September 28
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
October 1st
|
21:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
The league
|
Feyenoord
|
4th of October
|
18:45 ESP, 13:45 ARG, 10:45 MX
|
UCL
|
Real society
|
October 8th
|
16:45 ESP, 11:45 ARG, 08:45 MX
|
The league
|
Celta Vigo
|
October 22
|
to confirm
|
The league
