It will not be a summery weekend for the F1 teams and drivers at Zandvoort in Holland. According to the forecasts, tomorrow the wind gusts will reach almost 100 knots. 90 km/h and on Saturday the chances of rain are very high.
The most beautiful day serene at the moment it is Sunday when the race will start at 15:00. The preparation of the Qualifying and the Qualifying itself, however (decisive on this track), risk being much more eventful in terms of weather.
The weather forecast
|Friday 23rd August
|Saturday 24th August
|Sunday 25th August
|Sky
|Very windy
|A couple of showers
|Widely sunny
|Max temperature
|21st
|20th
|21st
|Wind
|SO 56 km/h
|WNW 19 km/h
|WSW 24 km/h
|Gusts
|87 km/h
|50 km/h
|41 km/h
|Chance of rain
|70%
|84%
|3%
Source: accuweather.com
