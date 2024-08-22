‘Amphibious’ weekend in Zandvoort

It will not be a summery weekend for the F1 teams and drivers at Zandvoort in Holland. According to the forecasts, tomorrow the wind gusts will reach almost 100 knots. 90 km/h and on Saturday the chances of rain are very high.

The most beautiful day serene at the moment it is Sunday when the race will start at 15:00. The preparation of the Qualifying and the Qualifying itself, however (decisive on this track), risk being much more eventful in terms of weather.

The weather forecast

Friday 23rd August Saturday 24th August Sunday 25th August Sky Very windy A couple of showers Widely sunny Max temperature 21st 20th 21st Wind SO 56 km/h WNW 19 km/h WSW 24 km/h Gusts 87 km/h 50 km/h 41 km/h Chance of rain 70% 84% 3%

Source: accuweather.com