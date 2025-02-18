Says the Intxaurrondo companion that taking away the voice that does not think as she means solving the problem. He has said it in the program Raw meat with Javier Gallego A few days ago. “If you let them speak, they inject poison,” he said. She is the way, truth and good. The good of the movie is believed. As I said Montaignepresumption is our natural and original disease. Intxaurrondo speaks with an alarming certainty, with a presumption very far from his trade, if his trade is journalism, something we can discuss.

The easy thing is to scandalize and not let. The complicated thing is to discuss and convince the other with arguments. The speech that comrade Intxaurrondo pretends to be scandalized so much It does not support a debate and is very decaffeinated as soon as it puts on the tablebut that doesn’t interest. What interests is the fuel that generates the possibility of constantly calling the other. What interests is not to discuss, but to shut up and then say about what you want the other to be. The same thing happens on the opposite side with the alleged communist threat. It is better to cancel the other because, simply, he is able to throw you out of power. That is the key. We already know.

In other stages of his professional life, the Intxaurrondo colleague has been in favor of that the evils speak without any problem. You can see images of their smiling presentation to the founder of ETA, Julen Madariaga, whom he defined as “a very long political career.” May everyone talk. That children sing, who raise the voice, as Perales said. But, I insist, It is better to speak for them to manipulate them to taste. This is very old. There is a video in which Carrillo tries to convince Gustavo Bueno and Sánchez Dragó that Gil Robles was Hitler and something had to be done. We also know it.

The complex is to live with the different. What is really complicated is to exercise journalism. In the first place, because, from time to time, you have to give some disgust or strain some that you pay you. In addition, it is necessary to purify the language of politics and serve it to the clean public of connotations of part, something that Intxaurrondo never does. The signature of that manifesto, written in a flagrant political languagewith skin expressions created by the boss, it was a colossal shame, although the shameful firm of the Santón de Cartón Piedra Gabilondo would also carry. Interesting that there is tension, right?

Intxaurrondo citizen He doesn’t want to know anything about the possible veracity of his classmates’ work When they show that the president’s wife has not been exemplary. They do not stop to discuss each of the charges that are charged. He calls the judges coup when he is interested. Thus its democracy is built, with containment dikes for public opinion. It is unable to assess the possibility that the woman of the boss has bundled her. He does not want to enter the specific case. Frugo, Bulo, Cloaca, Cacatúa and Loro. That is not journalism, it is called militancy. Remove the voice to those who do not think like you is ugly, dangerous and too comfortable. Having a expensive price, believing in possession of the truth, using a vitiated language, cutting the debates by introducing a biased opinion, collecting cutter prizes of friends and preaching the good news is what politicians do, isn’t it, Intxaurrondo companion?