Every other day, the police receive a report of drug use in the De Wezenlanden park in Zwolle, after which agents or supervisors come to the scene. Politicians are concerned that dealers are making less and less effort to conceal their practices from the light of day and that they would even hand out drugs for free as an entrance.
#Dutch #dealers #hand #free #drugs #bring #youth #circuit #concerns
Russia Lavrov’s letter: Russia accuses Western countries of failing to comply with OSCE agreements and urges all countries to answer to Russia for their own sake, not in blocs
“Either there is security for everyone or there is no security for anyone,” Lavrov notes.Russian the State Department released a...
Leave a Reply