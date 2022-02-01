A teenager in Chukotka will go on trial for preparing a terrorist attack in a rural school in October 2021 and stealing more than 170 thousand rubles from a bank card of his friend. On Tuesday, February 1, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to investigators, the student, acting out of mercenary motives, secretly made money transfers in the amount of more than 170 thousand rubles from the bank account of his friend to the accounts of other persons. After that, the teenager disposed of the money at his own discretion.

In addition, on October 13, 2021, the teenager spread information on social networks about the upcoming terrorist attack – a shooting at a rural school, which he allegedly planned to arrange. During the investigation, the minor fully admitted his guilt, repented of his deed, and also compensated the damage to the victim.

Currently, the criminal case against the student has been sent to the prosecutor for subsequent referral to the court.

On January 27, 2020, it was reported that in Kostroma, operatives of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia prevented a terrorist attack in one of the schools: they identified three teenagers who nurtured the idea of ​​execution in an educational institution.