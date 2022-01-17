video Oxfam: The super-rich will be responsible for 16 percent of CO2 emissions by 2030

Development organization Oxfam Novib is very critical of the “excessive” emissions of the richest 1 percent of the world population. According to a study commissioned by Oxfam, the richest 1 percent is expected to account for 16 percent of total global CO2 emissions by 2030, for example from private jets, mega yachts and excessive consumption by the super-rich.