Armand Duplantis of Sweden improved by one centimeter on his pole vault world record by clearing 6.22 metres, today during the All Star indoor event in Clermont-Ferrand, France. The 2021 Olympic champion and 2022 world champion had jumped 6.21 on July 24, 2022.

Record upon record

—

Duplantis has held the world record since February 8, 2020, when he jumped 6.17 in Torun in Poland, dethroning Renaud Lavillenie (6.16), i.e. the Frenchman who organized today’s meeting, and in fact he was the first to hug him after the record.