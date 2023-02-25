Regarding his father’s condition after upholding his imprisonment sentence, Ahmed Mortada Mansour told Sky News Arabia: “Praise be to God. We will not comment now. The council meets at five in the evening on Sunday to discuss the situation, and there is no comment on the matter until now.”

This comes despite the announcement that the Zamalek board of directors met emergencyly on Saturday evening, and decided to assign board member Suleiman Wahdan to carry out the work of the club’s president temporarily, and to inform the Ministry of Youth and Sports of that.

The guiding regulations for Egyptian clubs, emanating from Sports Law No. 71 of 2017, stipulates that in the event of a final ruling against a member of the board of directors of a club with a penalty restricting his freedom, his membership is terminated, and the Egyptian Olympic Committee and the central administrative authority are notified, and according to the same regulations, in the absence of the club president His place will be taken over temporarily until new elections are completed, by his deputy, the treasurer, or the eldest member, which does not apply to Wahdan, which may raise a legal dispute.

It is not yet clear whether the decision of the Zamalek club’s board of directors to assign Wahdan will be until new elections are held, that is, the removal of Mortada from the club’s presidency, or until his release from prison and his return to his position, especially since 3 of the club’s board members were absent from the Saturday meeting to accompany them The first team in Tunisia during their match against Esperance in the African Champions League, and they are scheduled to attend Sunday’s meeting.

And reports indicated that the board of directors might submit a collective resignation in the event that the administrative authority insisted on dismissing Mortada, or choosing another person other than Wahdan as his successor.

In the first comment from the Ministry of Sports on the matter, the director of the media office of the ministry, Mohamed Shazly, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that “the board of directors of the Zamalek Club is the one who meets and decides who runs the council to succeed its imprisoned president, according to the regulations, and the Ministry of Sports has nothing to do with it.” “.

And the Court of Cassation in Egypt upheld, on Saturday, the two rulings issued against Mortada Mansour, with a month’s imprisonment enforceable and a year’s imprisonment with a suspended sentence, for accusing him of insulting and defaming Al-Ahly Club President Mahmoud Al-Khatib, after the court rejected the two appeals submitted by Mortada against the two rulings.