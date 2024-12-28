Influencer and baby, danger ahead. The combination is deadly and this has been demonstrated again with the controversy generated by Dulceida when publishing a photo with her partner, Alba Paul Ferrer, in which she also appeared the face without pixelation of little Aria, her two and a half month old baby. The simple publication of the image has served tofill the comment networksand not exactly friendly.

It was last October 15 when Dulceida and Alba Paul Ferrer welcomed their first daughter. The influencer wanted to have a vaginal birth, but the doctors had to perform a cesarean section. “I got quite frustrated because I couldn’t get up and I couldn’t be with the baby much,” the content creator would explain, of course, in a video that I would share on Instagram a few days after leaving the hospital with his wife and daughter.

Fortunately, everything went well and she seemed happy and happy on her social networks, which is where she tells everything that happens to her and what doesn’t. «Now that a few days have passed, it seems wonderful to me because I have the love of my life in my arms», he proclaimed to the world.

A long tradition

And since the world of networks is what it is, speculation soon began: would the Catalan influencer show the baby’s face? ¿How long would it take? And the answer has not been long in coming. It has already happened. Why wait? If Marta Pombo, Verdeliss or Violeta Mangriñan did it before, why should it be different in the case of Dulceida?









The Catalan content creator was very applauded in its day when she announced her decision not to publish little Aria’s face, generating numerous positive reviews online. More recently, he told the media that he would only show his daughter’s face “in a glance” because he preferred it not to be recognizable. But no glancing or anything. Eight weeks of life and Aria’s face is already known.

To congratulate her followers on Christmas, Dulceida has shared with her thousands of followers a carousel of family photographs in which the two mothers appear with their daughter in what is the living picture of happiness. Oblivious to everything, the little girl seems to understand nothing. «Our first Christmas. Happy holidays precious (sic)”, wishes the Catalan influencer.

Criticisms on networks

Dulceida’s change of opinion has generated quite a bit of criticism to reopen a debate that has been perennial on networks for a long time, the one related to the little protection that the children of influencers have and how without anything to say they become people public people practically from birth and content protagonists.

“I was looking forward to it,” said one user. “Even if he is a baby, his privacy must be respected,” another recalled. «How quickly his ‘protective instinct’ left him. “I stay stiff.” has added one more. «The worst thing is that people want that“If they show their faces they will have many more likes,” it could be read on the X platform.

However, many fans of the influencer have also appeared, applauding the image projected by the couple next to Aria’s face. «How cute», «how beautiful she is», «all three beautiful» and similar things.