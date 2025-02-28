The left asks that the journalist who ate with Mazón and the owner of the ventor

The PSPV and Compromís parliamentary groups at the Corts have presented their work plan for the Research Commission that will be carried out on the management of the DANA. Vox has also submitted his proposal, while the PP did this Thursday with a document in which he has requested the comparisons, among others, from Pedro Sánchez, Carlos Mazón, and Salome Pradas.

The table of the commission that presides over Vox will meet next Monday, March 3 to analyze the proposals of each group and to establish a work and appearances calendar. Having the extreme right and the May PP on the table, they could veto some of the requests of the left groups.

Both the Socialists and Compromís have coincided with the summons of certain people, cases of the owner of the restaurant El Ventorro, or the journalist Maribel Vilaplana, who ate with Mazón on October 29, the day of the catastrophe.

The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant, said that “the Valencian socialists will work so that the Dana de Les Corts Valencianes Investigation Commission contributes Luz on October 29 and is a repairing for the victims.” In this sense, the socialist leader said that “everything he did and did not make Mazón on October 29 had a direct impact on the decisions that were made that day and were catastrophic” and has insisted that “this commission must clarify the mazón blackout between 14 hours and 20.28 hours”. In addition, she stressed that “we want the vice president to come, the Minister of Education and the Infrastructure, as well as the Mazón team so that they tell us to the face why on the worst day of the Valencians the Consell completely was out of their workplace” and recalled that “while people asked for help on the other side of the phone there was no one from the Consell to attend that help.”

Likewise, Morant has defended that “it is essential that in this commission the technicians are also heard because we cannot trust a Consell that manipulates audios, which says that he does not have recordings of the Cecopi and that he caused two blackouts at the Cecopi meeting” and has added that “we also want to hear the forest firefighters to those who gave the order to stop monitoring flows”. They also ask to declare the former emergencies, Salomé Pradas, the president of the Diputación de València, the Escorts of Mazón and his driver.

Compromís calls Alfred Costa or Salvador Navarro

Compromís has proposed that they appear in the Dana Investigation Commission in Les Corts the ‘President’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón; the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez; Several ministers and former ministers, consellers and exconsellers; the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicent Mompó; The journalist Maribel Vilaplana and the manager of the restaurant El Ventorro, as well as all the members of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) of the emergency.

This is collected by his work plan for this commission they have presented, the day the deadline is finished, the deputy spokeswoman Isaura Navarro and the deputy Jesús Pla. The 67 -page document includes a total of 209 appearances and 394 requests for documentation. The objective of the same, have stressed, is to access “all the information and voices of all the people who have been part” of the emergency, “from the management, the victims, those who have advised them, etc.”. “There are many contradictions on the table,” he warned the coalition, which aims to “definitely know what happened both on the 29th and later.”

On the part of the Generalitat, Compromís asks to appear his ‘president’, Carlos Mazón; High positions of the presidency, all the consellers and exconsellers of the Government of Carlos Mazón, regional secretaries, general directors, cabinet chiefs or the emergency team, among others.

By the Government of Spain, cites its president, Pedro Sánchez; to ministers such as Félix Bolaños (Presidency), Mª Jesús Montero (Hacienda), José Manuel Albares (Exteriors), Margarita Robles (Defense), Fernando Grande-Marlaska (Interior), Óscar Puente (Transportes) or Diana Morant (Science), among others; To the Government Delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, or the Commissioner for Reconstruction, José Mª Ángel.

It also asks for the appearances of the president of the Diputación de Valencia, the ‘popular’ Vicent Mompó; of those responsible for Aemet and the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar (CHJ), José Ángel Núñez and Miguel Polo, respectively; of the Military Emergency Unit (UME), National Police and Civil Guard; of the chief inspector of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium of Valencia, José Miguel Basset; from the Railroad Manager of the Generalitat Valenciana (FGV), Alfonso Novo; of the PP union, Juanfran Pérez Llorca; of the president of the CEV, Salvador Navarro, and the general secretaries of UGT PV and CCOO PV, Ismael Sáez and Ana García; or the former director general of à Punt, Alfred Costa, and the head of Meteorology of Public Radio, Victòria Rosselló.

Vox calls María José Catalá

Vox has presented this Friday his plan proposal for the Investigation Commission of Les Corts Valencianes on the Dana that flooded dozens of municipalities in the southern and west of the province of Valencia at the end of last October. In statements to the media, the training of training, José María Llanos, has assured that, “whoever falls” falls, will “demand all the responsibilities” requesting for it “all the tests that are needed.”

As Llanos commented before the media, the training asks for the appearance of a total of 65 people, which includes both infrastructure experts and political personalities. The list includes a total of 16 mayors of affected municipalities, including the first mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, which the PP did not include in its proposal. On this request, Llanos has considered that his testimony could be useful, among other issues, because he can comment on the Investigation Commission held at the City of Valencia.

The also proposed training that appears in the Dana Investigation Commission in Les Corts the ‘President’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón; the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez; the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé; the ministers Fernando Grande-Marlaska (Interior) and Margarita Robles (Defense); The former minister Teresa Ribera (Ecological Transition) or the former Salomé Pradas Consellele. It coincides with the PP by calling the former Conmesellera and current socialist deputy María José Salvador, as well as the former president of the Generalitat Ximo Puig who, in the opinion of Llanos, “boasted of paralyzing the works of the necessary infrastructure.”