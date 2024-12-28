Castillejo, Government candidate, managed two companies as a director of the public entity
The Government’s candidate for vice president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMC), Angel Garcia Castillejowas joint administrator of two companies for more than a year when he assumed the position of director of Audiovisual Policies, Public and International Service of …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#future #vice #president #CNMC #broke #RTVE #rule
Leave a Reply