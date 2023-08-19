Referee Stan Teuben, who already drew eight yellow cards before the break, stopped the game halfway through the first half. After about ten minutes he resumed the game. Before the resumption, he gave goal scorer Milan Smit a yellow card because he would have cheered too enthusiastically after scoring the goal. He would have excited the fans with that. Smit scored from eleven meters for SC Cambuur in the 19th minute and did it again fifteen minutes later.