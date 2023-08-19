The match between Telstar and SC Cambuur in the Kitchen Champion Division was temporarily suspended on Friday evening after a cup was thrown on the field.
Referee Stan Teuben, who already drew eight yellow cards before the break, stopped the game halfway through the first half. After about ten minutes he resumed the game. Before the resumption, he gave goal scorer Milan Smit a yellow card because he would have cheered too enthusiastically after scoring the goal. He would have excited the fans with that. Smit scored from eleven meters for SC Cambuur in the 19th minute and did it again fifteen minutes later.
Telstar coach Mike Snoei also got a ticket after he protested too vigorously because he did not agree with the penalty kick given to Cambuur.
The rule to temporarily stop the game if something lands on the field was introduced last season.
The figures of the Kitchen Champion Division
View all videos about the Kitchen Champion Division, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Duel #Telstar #Cambuur #temporarily #halted #cup #field
Leave a Reply