Slanguage courses are underestimated as a holiday activity. When you finally have time off, you often dream of doing nothing, but that gives you a lot of space to think about things that annoy you at home – just with a better view. It can be much more helpful when switching off to replace previous problems with other, more harmless ones. So instead of thinking about job worries, you could distract yourself by dealing with a new past tense. If you then go to a city that also has a lot to offer for strolling holidays, let’s say Rome, you can combine the two.

To school in the morning and to the beach by train in the afternoon. The trip from Ostiense train station to Ostia Lido lasts half an hour, during which you can listen to young people talk and be happy to understand a little more every day. Or you can use the time to read “I Speak Pretty One Day” by the American writer David Sedaris. Sedaris moved to Normandy years ago with his partner Hugh, where Hugh had bought a house (much in need of refurbishment). In order not to perpetuate the status of an idiot who can only answer speeches with a single word – “bottleneck” – he decided to study French in Paris. His volume of essays “I speak pretty one day”, published in the English original in 2000, tells of this long, arduous path and is amusing reading for anyone who wants to learn a new language – no matter where.