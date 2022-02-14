“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation,” the royal residence said in a statement.

“We continue to follow the government’s guidelines,” the statement added.

And Prince Charles, 73, had tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time last week, and Clarence House did not provide an update on his health and did not provide more details about Camilla.

Prince Charles and Camilla each received a full vaccination plus a booster dose.

A royal source had stated that Prince Charles had met his mother, Queen Elizabeth, two days before confirming his infection, adding that the Queen did not show any symptoms, but the situation was being monitored.

Charles had previously contracted the virus in March 2020 and said he was lucky that the symptoms were not severe, and his son Prince William also contracted the virus shortly after his father in 2020.