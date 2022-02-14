Energy prices Today, the Board’s CEO is considering, among other things, an increase in the commute reduction and a tax exemption for professional diesel

Officials have figured out over the weekend which actions would be the quickest and most effective way to ease the people most affected by rising prices.

Government parties leading ministers, the so-called five, will negotiate on monday to ease the situation for citizens affected by rising energy and fuel prices.

According to HS, decisions are unlikely to be made until Monday, as some of the possible decisions will require further calculations and inspections.

HS: n according to the data, the solution is primarily to find specific ways through taxation, as tax changes do not affect the so-called expenditure framework.

The government decided last spring that it would no longer be allowed to increase spending without cutting elsewhere.

According to HS, the negotiations will address, inter alia, the general fuel tax area, the reduction of the distribution obligation, the reduction of commuting to support long-distance employment and the tax reduction or refund for professional diesel.

The problem with professional diesel is that, under EU law, the diesel tax can only be reduced by an average of 17 cents per liter.

Basic Finns have argued that taxation of fuels should be reduced. The five get an estimate of the effects of the tax cuts, but the preconceived notion is that there will be no recourse to a wide range of fuel taxes.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance Juha Majanen Already in the second week in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, he said that the reduction in fuel taxation is an expensive solution that does not affect those who have been hit hardest by higher petrol prices.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Central) knocked out the demands of basic Finns for a significant reduction in fuel taxation at a parliamentary question time on Thursday.

However, he promised that the government would help Finns suffering from rising fuel and energy prices with targeted measures.

Saarikko said in parliament that a 20-cent reduction would reduce state tax revenues by about 800 million euros. The taxo would support the poor as well as the rich motorists.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Sunday that one way could be to temporarily reduce the so-called distribution obligation from the current level of 18 percent.

Marin commented on Sunday Above the Prime Minister’s interview hour.

“Can we now make changes that would immediately ease the situation even from the current distribution obligation. And yet, so that the changes would be temporary, ”Marin said in an interview during Sunday class.

The purpose of the distribution obligation is to promote the use of renewable fuels in transport. This is done in such a way that fuel distributors also have to mix biofuel with fuel.

This year, the percentage is 18, but it is Juha Sipilän in accordance with the government’s decision, it is planned to increase it to 30 percent in 2029. The current government has considered raising the share to 34 percent.

Surroundings– and the Minister of Climate Emma Kari (Green) said in an interview with HS on Saturday that he was not in favor of reducing the distribution obligation from the current 18%. However, Kari said the Greens are listening to experts.

Reducing the distribution obligation may not work quickly, as distributors have already entered into agreements under the current obligation, in which case prices would not react even if the government reduced the obligation.

On the other hand, there is strong demand for biofuels around the world, so distributors would certainly be able to trade in any surplus biofuels.

According to Karin, it would now be worth considering, among other things, tax cuts for business travel subsidies.

According to HS, this is on the table of five.

The five will at least discuss whether the ceiling for the commute reduction should be increased.

Basic Finns, Movement Now and the Christian Democrats have made a question of a rapid rise in fuel and energy prices for the government.

The interlocutory is a means for the opposition to try to overthrow the government. The last time it was overthrown was in 1958.