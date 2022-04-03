Once again the Ducati must thank a ‘satellite’ team for representing the podium at the end of the third race of the 2022 MotoGP championship. In Qatar it was Enea Bastianini who brought the Gresini team and the GP-21 to the top step of the podium, in Indonesia to save the he honor of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer was Johann Zarco and today in Argentina the Pramac team again, this time with the expected Jorge Martin, led Ducati to second place behind Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia.

Histórica victoria de @ApriliaOfficial y @AleixEspargaro resultado de muchos años de trabajo hard y perseverancia. 👏👏 Sin duda @ 88jorgemartin merece estar en el equipo oficial, el mas explosive y rápido de la marca (e irá a más). S @suzukimotogp maquinas de carrera! 👍 pic.twitter.com/cm30wkptvg – Jorge Lorenzo (@ lorenzo99) April 3, 2022

The official team defended by Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller is still dry-mouthed, even if at least the Italian driver managed to recover up to the fifth final position which slightly boosts the very meager tally of a point scored between Qatar and Indonesia. (in Lusail he fell knocking out the innocent Jorge Martin). Martin with 20 points looks to Austin with renewed optimism and second Jorge Lorenzo Ducati must quickly arm him. In a tweet in which he complimented Aleix Espargarò – with whom in the past there was no shortage of arrows via social media – the five-time world champion now columnist for DAZN in Spain stressed that: “Jorge Martin is the best Ducati rider and deserves the factory bike. He is the fastest and most explosive and is destined to raise his level again. Suzuki is a racing bike “concluded in reference to the third and fourth places obtained by Alex Rins and Joan Mir.