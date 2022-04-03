Mazaylan, Sinaloa.- The Mazatlan Book Festival 2022 throughout a week of activities it has been adorned with the participation of important Mexican and foreign writers, but Saturday night also offered a bit of music, it was the concert of the singer Eugenia Leónwho performed at Olas Altas in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Accompanied by three musicians, two on guitars and one on keyboard, the singer known for her great career began her concert at 9:00 p.m. at the Venadito monument with the theme My taste is.

The audience that gathered very early that night, then accompanied her singing other songs such as a fist of earth, yell at me stones from the field, the witch and the navy.

In her musical repertoire, Eugenia León also includes ranch songs, ballads and heartbreak, like October moon, Long live the women!, that you take care of yourself, you would have left before and how your wife.

Eugenia León delights Mazatlecos | Photo: Jijian Luna/ Discussion

At the concert, the 1985 OTI award winnershowed that she is made with her impressive vocal and interpretive quality, while the public also recognized her great talent.

After an hour of music, Eugenia León invited to the stage María Inés Ochoa, daughter of the Sinaloan singer Amparo Ochoa and together they interpreted the last drink, by the great composer Jose Alfredo Jimenez.

The last songs with which the singer delighted her audience were the dove, Huasteca serenade, let’s go and the fandango. She later introduced her musicians and of course thanked her invitation to the book festival as well as the Mazatlan public for accompanying her.

Eugenia León said goodbye to the audience amid loud applause, while they shouted for another song, kindly agreeing with I won’t return.