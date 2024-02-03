We speak and even live more and more like characters in a dubbed film, in which there is always a disconnection between the faces and the voices, a discordance between the world that the film represents and the artificial language grafted onto it, oblivious to any true accent. , although attempting a forced proximity to the language of origin. Also the language we speak is similar to that of the dubbing, because it is influenced, contaminated by it, and we already say that something is fucking or damn this or that, and the epithet “puto” aspires to equivalence with the admired fucking from movies and novels. This imitation allows us to imagine that we are almost speaking the language of the empire to which we belong as distant colonial subjects, and towards which we are always looking with the fascination of those servants who, instead of freedom, docilely aspire to the favor of their sirs. The inferiority complex is allied in us with snobbery. We speak poorly or completely ignore that language that seems superior to our own, but we adorn ourselves with the costume jewelry of its almost always poorly used words, of its poorly translated phrases and expressions, and by the simple fact of displaying them we feel that we are more intelligent, or more cool.

Keep reading

#dubbing #ghosts